HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 41,889 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 41,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $75,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 273,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 57,282 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $10,117,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $14,811,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Report on GLPI

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 130,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,178,421.73. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,291,815.04. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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