HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 482,874 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,057 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 482,874 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $61,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of UBER opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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