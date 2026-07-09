Hikari Power Ltd Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Hikari Power Ltd lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,150 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.1% of Hikari Power Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hikari Power Ltd's holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 668,243 shares of the company's stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637,678 shares of the company's stock worth $209,749,000 after buying an additional 2,962,270 shares in the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2%

Altria Group stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is 88.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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