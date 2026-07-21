Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN Position Trimmed by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382,926 shares of the company's stock after selling 786,638 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Hillman Solutions worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Hillman Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.25.

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Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Hillman Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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