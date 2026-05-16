Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 41,444 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,444 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 55.4% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 69,383 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $157,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 256.8% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 47,170 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 942,817 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $121,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Fiserv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title

Fiserv unveiled , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title

At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62 , respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title

Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to and , respectively, while keeping ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title

BTIG also maintained a rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research cut Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Fiserv from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $177.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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