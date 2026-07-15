Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 61,570 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 43,978.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,710 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 61,570 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of FormFactor worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,487 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FormFactor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FormFactor by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,640,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 55,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $118.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley Financial upgraded FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.45.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $424,172.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,404,268.77. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $674,025. This trade represents a 54.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Stock Up 5.5%

FORM opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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