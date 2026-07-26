Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 27,520 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,626 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $206.84 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $207.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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