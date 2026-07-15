Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,220 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 55,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $548.13 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $499.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,739 shares of company stock valued at $159,602,431. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $467.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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