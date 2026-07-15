Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,500 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,480 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Roku were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 145.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 231.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,786 shares of the company's stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at $326,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku announced a partnership with Smartly to add social-network-style precision targeting to connected TV ads, which could improve Roku’s ad-tech appeal and help attract more marketers to the platform.

Roku announced a partnership with Smartly to add social-network-style precision targeting to connected TV ads, which could improve Roku’s ad-tech appeal and help attract more marketers to the platform. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary described Roku as a strong growth stock, reinforcing the view that investors still see upside in its streaming platform and advertising business.

Recent market commentary described Roku as a strong growth stock, reinforcing the view that investors still see upside in its streaming platform and advertising business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on consumer use cases and general commentary, including whether Roku devices are still worth buying in 2026 and what they can do without internet access; these pieces are more informational than market-moving.

Several articles focused on consumer use cases and general commentary, including whether Roku devices are still worth buying in 2026 and what they can do without internet access; these pieces are more informational than market-moving. Neutral Sentiment: A broader market recap noted Roku outperformed on a day when the market fell, but it did not point to a specific catalyst beyond ongoing investor interest.

Roku Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.53 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $9,659,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $23,667,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $885,500. The trade was a 96.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,737 shares of company stock valued at $57,383,511. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report).

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