Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,920 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,660 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Lam Research Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $346.10 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $337.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.51. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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