Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3,140.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ESE opened at $325.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $317.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.92 and a fifty-two week high of $362.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 24.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.69%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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