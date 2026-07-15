Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 262.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,965 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.75 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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