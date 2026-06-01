Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,540 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,932.24. This trade represents a 16.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,544,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,074.95. The trade was a 40.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,442. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.09%.

Delek US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Delek US across several periods, including FY2026, Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2027, signaling better expected fundamentals and potentially supporting the stock. Delek US Holdings, Inc. NYSE: DK free report

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Delek US across several periods, including FY2026, Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2027, signaling better expected fundamentals and potentially supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: A separate article highlighted Delek US as one of the better oil stocks to own amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, pointing to the company’s cash-flow improvement efforts and the benefit of stronger energy-market sentiment. Insider Monkey article on DK

A separate article highlighted Delek US as one of the better oil stocks to own amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, pointing to the company’s cash-flow improvement efforts and the benefit of stronger energy-market sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: One note from Zacks Research downgraded Delek US from strong-buy to hold, which introduces some caution and may limit upside despite the stronger earnings revisions. Zacks Research downgrade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. Weiss Ratings lowered Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered Delek US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Delek US in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report).

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