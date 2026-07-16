Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $360.09 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $334.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.09. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $254.66 and a 12-month high of $382.97. The firm has a market cap of $375.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $365.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here