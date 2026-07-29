Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,186 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NFSG Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,037.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,027.38.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE PH opened at $990.91 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $692.02 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $927.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $937.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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