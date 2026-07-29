Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.93. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.75 and a twelve month high of $313.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.35.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,714. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

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