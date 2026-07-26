Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,757.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $691.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,754.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,524.62. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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