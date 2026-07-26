Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,376,167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,356,432,000 after buying an additional 2,410,128 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $833,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,006 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,294,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,273,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. TD Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $468.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $429.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $420.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $461.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $408.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here