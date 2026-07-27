Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Article Title

Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Article Title

The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Article Title

Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuits and deadline reminders around the September 8 lead-plaintiff date keep the litigation overhang in focus, adding uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $296.33 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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