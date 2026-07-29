Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 12,344 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day moving average is $199.56. The firm has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

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