Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 16,539 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 16,539 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 20,869.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The stock's 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05. The company has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.48.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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