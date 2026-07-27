Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 19,635 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 19,635 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.25 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Evercore raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $889,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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