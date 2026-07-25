Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 41,119 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 41,119 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:TJX opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.78 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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