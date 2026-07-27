Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 5,366 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $191.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.76. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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