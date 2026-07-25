Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,913 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,361 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $75.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Read Our Latest Report on MO

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Altria Group

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Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

See Also

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