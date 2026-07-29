Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $456,993,000 after buying an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $491,824,000 after acquiring an additional 627,066 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $271,429,000 after acquiring an additional 603,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $513,108,000 after acquiring an additional 570,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

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About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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