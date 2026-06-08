Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,779 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,779 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total transaction of $2,789,276.71. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,676,417.71. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total transaction of $337,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 127,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,058,999.14. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,046 shares of company stock valued at $65,830,801. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $376.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.75 and a 12-month high of $416.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $333.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.86.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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