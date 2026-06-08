Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,667 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Medtronic comprises about 0.8% of Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,653,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,321,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Medtronic by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $650,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Medtronic by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $717,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Medtronic by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $970,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,981 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here