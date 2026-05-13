Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $313.74 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.45 and a fifty-two week high of $344.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.42 and a 200-day moving average of $297.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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