Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE Stock Holdings Decreased by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC reduced its position in Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,375,164 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,654,440 shares during the period. Hinge Health comprises approximately 32.6% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned approximately 11.91% of Hinge Health worth $435,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hinge Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,839 shares of the company's stock worth $60,753,000 after acquiring an additional 228,234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Hinge Health by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 727,672 shares of the company's stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 450,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hinge Health by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,701 shares of the company's stock worth $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 223,980 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Hinge Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 376,266 shares of the company's stock worth $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the third quarter worth approximately $4,074,000.

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Hinge Health Stock Performance

Shares of HNGE opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. Hinge Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter. Hinge Health had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 310.62%. Hinge Health's revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HNGE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.13.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hinge Health

In other Hinge Health news, President James Pursley sold 16,000 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $860,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 780,223 shares in the company, valued at $41,968,195.17. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Antonio Perez sold 45,456 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,502,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,952,623.50. This trade represents a 56.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 554,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,859,068 over the last three months. 18.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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