HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,755 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $8,193,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after buying an additional 299,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,926,000 after buying an additional 275,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 364,830 shares of the construction company's stock worth $123,925,000 after buying an additional 186,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $858.99 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.73 and a twelve month high of $1,005.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $674.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Sidoti earnings estimate updates

Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for , including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling expectations for continued strong profit growth and supporting a bullish view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Wall Street remains positive article

Another recent report said Wall Street remains positive on , citing a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target of $950, which suggests analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Zacks growth stock article

Zacks highlighted as a solid growth stock, pointing to its strong growth attributes as a reason it could generate exceptional returns. Positive Sentiment: Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Broker suggestions article

Broker-focused commentary also pointed investors toward , reinforcing that the stock is drawing attention from analysts and the market. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings history already supports the bullish narrative: Sterling Infrastructure beat expectations in its last quarterly report, and current guidance remains strong, helping justify elevated investor expectations.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on STRL

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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