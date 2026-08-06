HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. $HIVE Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,042 shares of the company's stock after selling 378,469 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of HIVE Digital Technologies worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 26,148 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 1,885.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at HIVE Digital Technologies

In related news, Director Dave Perrill sold 175,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $820,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,125. The trade was a 51.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Luke Rossy sold 215,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $853,550.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 681,700 shares of company stock worth $2,937,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIVE shares. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $762.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.99 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 49.21%. On average, research analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

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