Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,795 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Plexus worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,170 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,149 shares of the technology company's stock worth $23,542,000 after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLXS

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock opened at $275.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.77. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $292.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.17, for a total transaction of $138,806.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,993.05. The trade was a 43.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,208. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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