Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $10.56 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,689 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after buying an additional 1,040,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248,615 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $429,648,000 after buying an additional 852,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:HD opened at $319.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $322.51 and its 200 day moving average is $347.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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