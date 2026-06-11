Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,404 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after purchasing an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,477 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,340,570. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of GM opened at $79.35 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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