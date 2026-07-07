Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 575.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,950 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the company's stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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