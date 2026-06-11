Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,207 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $381.59 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $397.29 and its 200-day moving average is $416.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Piper Sandler and JPMorgan turned more bullish on Tesla, citing stronger-than-expected potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and “physical AI,” with some raising price targets sharply. Article Title

Analysts at Piper Sandler and JPMorgan turned more bullish on Tesla, citing stronger-than-expected potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and “physical AI,” with some raising price targets sharply. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla’s Full Self-Driving narrative is gaining credibility, including Dutch safety data showing far fewer crashes and news that Belgium approved FSD software use. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla’s Full Self-Driving narrative is gaining credibility, including Dutch safety data showing far fewer crashes and news that Belgium approved FSD software use. Positive Sentiment: Tesla also received support from reports of continued robotaxi rollout in Austin and renewed optimism around Optimus and other AI-driven projects, reinforcing the view that the stock’s upside may come more from software and autonomy than car sales alone. Article Title

Tesla also received support from reports of continued robotaxi rollout in Austin and renewed optimism around Optimus and other AI-driven projects, reinforcing the view that the stock’s upside may come more from software and autonomy than car sales alone. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s China sales reportedly rebounded in May, with retail deliveries up 22.5% year over year and exports from Shanghai improving, easing some demand concerns. Article Title

Tesla’s China sales reportedly rebounded in May, with retail deliveries up 22.5% year over year and exports from Shanghai improving, easing some demand concerns. Neutral Sentiment: There was also chatter around a possible SpaceX IPO and broader Elon Musk ecosystem speculation, which has boosted sentiment at times but remains largely a narrative-driven factor rather than a direct Tesla operating update. Article Title

There was also chatter around a possible SpaceX IPO and broader Elon Musk ecosystem speculation, which has boosted sentiment at times but remains largely a narrative-driven factor rather than a direct Tesla operating update. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which is routine insider activity and not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Article Title

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which is routine insider activity and not necessarily a negative fundamental signal. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness tied to Middle East tensions, inflation worries, and a tech selloff pressured Tesla along with other high-multiple growth stocks. Article Title

Broader market weakness tied to Middle East tensions, inflation worries, and a tech selloff pressured Tesla along with other high-multiple growth stocks. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains intense, with BYD accelerating charger and product investments and Rivian launching lower-priced EVs, keeping pressure on Tesla’s pricing and market share outlook. Article Title

Competition remains intense, with BYD accelerating charger and product investments and Rivian launching lower-priced EVs, keeping pressure on Tesla’s pricing and market share outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors also remain cautious about Tesla’s premium valuation and repeated headlines around Musk’s SpaceX plans and merger speculation, which can distract from near-term execution and add volatility. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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