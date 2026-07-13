Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 13,440 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $138.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average is $145.57. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $575.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil said it is expanding in Nigeria with a $1 billion Usan Infill Project, which is expected to restore drilling activity there and add about 40,000 barrels per day within 18 months. Article Title

ExxonMobil said it is expanding in Nigeria with a $1 billion Usan Infill Project, which is expected to restore drilling activity there and add about 40,000 barrels per day within 18 months. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say strong commodity tailwinds, including higher crude prices and margin gains, could lift XOM’s second-quarter results and support near-term earnings strength. Article Title

Analysts say strong commodity tailwinds, including higher crude prices and margin gains, could lift XOM’s second-quarter results and support near-term earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Oil-market commentary suggests major U.S. producers, including ExxonMobil, could benefit financially from geopolitical disruption and higher crude prices, without needing to materially increase drilling right away. Article Title

Oil-market commentary suggests major U.S. producers, including ExxonMobil, could benefit financially from geopolitical disruption and higher crude prices, without needing to materially increase drilling right away. Neutral Sentiment: Some market coverage says XOM’s valuation looks reasonable on earnings, but the stock may be stretched after a large multi-year run, which could limit upside if expectations get too high. Article Title

Some market coverage says XOM’s valuation looks reasonable on earnings, but the stock may be stretched after a large multi-year run, which could limit upside if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target on ExxonMobil to $170 and kept a neutral stance, signaling less aggressive upside expectations from one Wall Street firm. Article Title

Mizuho lowered its price target on ExxonMobil to $170 and kept a neutral stance, signaling less aggressive upside expectations from one Wall Street firm. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading commentary noted XOM underperformed the broader market in a down session, reflecting investor caution around energy stocks when crude prices soften. Article Title

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here