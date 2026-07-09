Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 17,095 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,074 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 17,095 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $448.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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