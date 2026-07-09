Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 21,674 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 21,674 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

More T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $180.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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