Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 27,975 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,675 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 27,975 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in PayPal were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 231,587 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $2,337,000. Cvfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 40.3% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company's fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

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