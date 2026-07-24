Hollencrest Capital Management Has $5.63 Million Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,206 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 1.6%

XOM stock opened at $156.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.38. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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