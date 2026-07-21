Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 11,833 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management's holdings in Amphenol were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,590 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,327,082 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $546,463,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Balefire LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,788 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 28.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,287,679 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $162,698,000 after purchasing an additional 281,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.16.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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