Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 8,921 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 142.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE JNJ opened at $248.83 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $269.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $240.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.11. The stock has a market cap of $598.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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