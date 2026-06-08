Holowesko Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 10.1% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $29,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $99.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.04. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

More Kimberly-Clark News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Kimberly-Clark as an attractive staple stock, saying he likes it partly because of its pending merger with Kenvue, which may have helped boost investor interest in the name. Article

Jim Cramer highlighted Kimberly-Clark as an attractive staple stock, saying he likes it partly because of its pending merger with Kenvue, which may have helped boost investor interest in the name. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference presentation and its upcoming dividend schedule, which can attract income-oriented buyers and support the stock during periods of market volatility. Article

Investors are also focusing on Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference presentation and its upcoming dividend schedule, which can attract income-oriented buyers and support the stock during periods of market volatility. Positive Sentiment: The broader move into consumer staples also appears to be helping, as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors amid sharp weakness in the overall market. Article

The broader move into consumer staples also appears to be helping, as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors amid sharp weakness in the overall market. Neutral Sentiment: Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference appearance and prior earnings update reinforced steady fundamentals, but there was no single new operating headline driving the move. Article

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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