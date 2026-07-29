Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395,747 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 197,431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Honda Motor worth $33,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 5,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,583,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,303,000 after buying an additional 8,414,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,280 shares of the company's stock worth $129,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,245 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,648,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,087,000 after purchasing an additional 590,128 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,987,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,421.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 416,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 389,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Honda Motor Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE HMC opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.74) by $1.50. Honda Motor had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.The business had revenue of $36.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.99 billion. Honda Motor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.278-1.278 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HMC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Honda Motor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HMC

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

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