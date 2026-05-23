Honeywell International Inc. $HON Position Increased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 921.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 1,842,000 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 7.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.32% of Honeywell International worth $398,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $12,322,222,000 after buying an additional 1,027,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 605,600 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $887,258,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,879 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.83.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.8%

Honeywell International stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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