Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 272.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,746 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 220,759 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Prospera Financial Services Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.76 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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