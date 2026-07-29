Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE Holdings Boosted by Rhino Investment Partners Inc

Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595,281 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 232,783 shares during the quarter. Hope Bancorp makes up 8.1% of Rhino Investment Partners Inc's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rhino Investment Partners Inc owned about 2.03% of Hope Bancorp worth $28,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 116,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,972,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 835,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9,776.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 143,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 83.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hope Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations: Hope Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share versus the $0.26 consensus estimate, while revenue of $147.82 million topped the $146.50 million forecast. Earnings also improved substantially from $0.19 per share a year earlier. Hope Bancorp Q2 earnings and revenues surpass estimates

Hope Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share versus the $0.26 consensus estimate, while revenue of $147.82 million topped the $146.50 million forecast. Earnings also improved substantially from $0.19 per share a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management provided ambitious growth targets: The bank expects approximately 20% loan growth in 2026, including contributions from the MANUBANK acquisition, and is targeting 25% to 30% growth in pre-provision net revenue. These targets support the bullish outlook, although execution will be important. Hope Bancorp growth outlook

The bank expects approximately 20% loan growth in 2026, including contributions from the MANUBANK acquisition, and is targeting 25% to 30% growth in pre-provision net revenue. These targets support the bullish outlook, although execution will be important. Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition expands capabilities: The MANUBANK transaction is expected to broaden Hope Bancorp’s platform and contribute to future loan growth, adding a potential catalyst beyond the quarterly earnings beat. Hope Bancorp Q2 results and strategic acquisition

The MANUBANK transaction is expected to broaden Hope Bancorp’s platform and contribute to future loan growth, adding a potential catalyst beyond the quarterly earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend maintained: Hope Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or approximately $0.56 annualized, representing a stated yield of about 4.1%. The dividend supports income-oriented investors, while the August 6 ex-dividend date may influence near-term trading.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Brean Capital raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOPE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $150,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 373,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,675,130.95. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 2.2%

HOPE opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 12.53%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Hope Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hope Bank, a California-chartered financial institution serving small and middle-market businesses, professionals and affluent individuals. The company's principal activities include accepting a variety of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits—and extending commercial credit facilities. With a focus on community banking, Hope Bancorp tailors its offerings to meet the needs of clients in diverse industries, including real estate, professional services and import/export trade.

In its lending business, Hope Bancorp provides commercial real estate loans, construction financing, working capital lines of credit and equipment financing.

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