Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,499 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for 4.4% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $156.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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